Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting

Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913

To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913

Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ

Full BIAC Meeting September 16th, 2022 Agenda

10:00 – 10:15 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

Approve June 10, 2022 meeting minutes and September 16, 2022 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson

10:15 – 10:30 am: Introductions – All

10:30 – 11:00 am: Client Assistance Program (CAP) presentation – Jerry Bryan and Shari Bahensky

11:00 – 12:30 pm: BI State Plan – Review and approve goal updates based on the July meeting discussion and survey results.

12:30 – 12:45 pm: Working Lunch

12:45 – 1:15 pm: Lindy Foley, Director of Nebraska VR

1:15 – 1:45 pm: BIAC Leadership Follow-Up to Central Mediation Center’s Recommendations – Judy Nichelson and Tiffany Armstrong

Report on NASHIA Conference sessions (September 7-9) – Keri B., Judy N., Emaly B., and Nancy N.

Committee Reports

1:45 – 2:00 pm: Unfinished Business (if any)

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting – December 9, 2022