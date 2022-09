St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2005027

RANK/TROOPER: Sergeant Mike Filipek

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022 at 1032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Anthony Mason

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/09/2022 at approximately 1032 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted an investigation that revealed Anthony Mason (age 28) had an active warrant for violating probation and may be at an address in Bakersfield, Vermont. Vermont State Troopers arrived on scene and located Mason. He was then taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/22 at 1300 hrs

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

