MDC’s Day on the River returns Sept. 24 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Day on the River event showcasing the mighty Mississippi River has returned and is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

All ages and groups are welcome at this free event. No registration is required.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said Day on the River is a “prime opportunity” to learn about the Mississippi River.

“Families can enjoy boat rides, practice casting a fishing pole, and see fish right out of the big river,” Pierce said.

Activities include boat rides guided by conservation professionals, informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, and kids’ crafts. She said boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis, so early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” said Pierce. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

If you would like more information about the Mississippi River before you attend Day on the River on Sept. 24, MDC Cape Nature Center is hosting an online-only program open to all ages, but most suited for ages 12 and older. For those participating in the Cape Nature Center’s “A Year in Color,” this program will earn a blue aquatics bead, and virtual participants are welcome to pick their bead up at the nature center after the program.

For more information on Day on the River and other free MDC events in southeast Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

