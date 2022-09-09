The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces More Than $1.6 Million Available in Transitional Housing Funds for Veterans, Individuals Recovering from a Substance Use Disorder

Tallahassee, FL –

Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced more than $1.6 million in grant funding is available through the Recovery Housing Program (RHP). Through this program, eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations can apply to provide transitional housing assistance for veterans and individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder. Applications for RHP grant funds are open now through October 14, 2022 at www.FloridaJobs.org/RHP

“Housing is a critical need for veterans and individuals who are recovering from a substance use disorder,” said Florida DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “Funds available through Florida’s Recovery Housing Program will continue Florida’s collaborative efforts to ensure that communities have vital resources available to aid Floridians in their substance use recovery.”



RHP funds, allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by DEO, will assist public or private nonprofit organizations and units of local government across the state of Florida who prioritize serving veterans in recovery from substance use disorders, but will not exclude organizations serving non-veterans. Eligible uses of funds through RHP include relocation payments, rental assistance, new construction, acquisition, and/or rehabilitation of housing facilities.



Eligible nonprofits and local governments can apply now through October 14, 2022. DEO will host an application webinar on September 15, 2022, to provide an overview of the program and the application cycle.



For more information about the Recovery Housing Program, its eligibility requirements, a link to the application webinar, and details on how eligible entities can apply, visit

www.FloridaJobs.org/RHP.

