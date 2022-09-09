LOTTERY WELCOMES 5 WINNERS OF $1 MILLION OR MORE IN A 2-WEEK PERIOD

Back

STATEWIDE – And the million-dollar-plus wins keep coming! Five lucky Tennessee Lottery players have won $1 million or more within a two-week period, bringing the total of such wins to 358 since the games began.

From east to middle to west, the thrill of winning is alive throughout Tennessee.

“I had to check with the clerk to be sure it was real,” said a painter from Indian Mound, who won $1 million from a Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket. “I kept (the ticket) in my safe until I came to Nashville.” The winner went on to explain that he buys two Lottery tickets each Friday. His plans so far include helping family and buying a tractor and new truck. The ticket was purchased at BP, 2088 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville.

The other four recent winners of $1 million or more include:

A winner from Memphis, who told us he immediately went to wake up his girlfriend after playing his Win Big ticket late at night. And “Win Big” he did—to the tune of $1 million. He purchased the lucky ticket at Citgo, 3975 Sumner Ave. in Memphis.

A Cash 4 Life winner from Morristown, who won the drawing-style game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching five numbers plus the Cash Ball. He came to the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters to claim the prize after lunching with his wife at a nearby mall. That ticket was purchased at Kenny’s Market and Deli, 5018 Copper Ridge Road in Morristown.

A Powerball player from La Vergne, who was grateful he added the Power Play option to his ticket for an extra dollar. That extra dollar meant his $1 million prize was doubled to an incredible $2 million, which convinced him he was nearly ready to retire after 34 years working at a fulfillment center.

And finally, a retired winner from the Memphis area who won a cool $4 million by entering a non-winning instant ticket into one of the Tennessee Lottery’s popular Play It Again! drawings.

