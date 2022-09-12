Nature Informed Therapy Certification Program Gains Momentum: Course Fills Months Prior to Start
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy adds participants to the waiting list every week for the next Nature Informed Therapy Course beginning in November 2022TOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT)’s 3-day in-person intensive training program, Nature Informed Therapy Training, has filled up its maximum capacity more than two months prior to the beginning of the program. The certification program gains momentum in each cohort, seeing an increase in the number of interested participants and the geographical locations they are coming from.
“In this upcoming cohort, we have participants coming from every major area of the United States,” comments Zoe Jack, the Manager of Program and Partnership Development for CNIT. “We have trainees who are traveling from the Northeast and Southern areas of the country, from as far as the Midwest and Northwest. I believe this is a testament to the growing interest in nature-informed clinical work, and to how people are noticing the benefits of this work for the client, the clinician, and our planet at large.”
CNIT's team will field the growing interest by adopting the program to meet the needs of more interested trainees while still achieving its renowned emphasis on effective and meaningful education. The next cohort of the training begins on April 2023 and spots are filling up quickly.
About Center for Nature Informed Therapy
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature-informed counseling and group programs. As a division of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, CNIT offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, and nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.
About the Nature Informed Therapy Training for Mental Health Professionals
Nature Informed Therapy (NIT) Training is a program designed to train mental health professionals to become experts in the practice of Nature Informed mental health practices. Led by Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan and her team, this certified CEU course immerses trainees in the innovative new treatment approach of nature-based therapy via a three-day intensive in-person training. Participants have an option to add a 3-month hybrid continuing consultation and supervision after completing the 3-day program. Participants who graduated from the 3-month program will receive a certificate for being a Nature Informed Therapist. Thanks to generous donors, CNIT also offers scholarships to applicants who demonstrate financial needs. To apply for a scholarship, contact CNIT at info@natureinformedtherapy.com to receive an application. For more information about the training, visit its website at https://www.natureinformedtherapy.com/training.
Contact for Course Information and Scholarship Application:
Zoe Jack, LMSW
Manager of Program and Partnership Development, Center for Nature Informed Therapy
jack@cmhcweb.com
info@natureinformedtherapy.com
Zoe Jack
Center for Nature Informed Therapy
+1 410-567-1117
