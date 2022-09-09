National Nutrition Partners with Italy Based Manufacturer Corman To Offer Organyc® Feminine Care Products
National Nutrition announces its most recent partnership with Corman, a Milan, Italy-based manufacturer of the Organyc® brand of feminine hygiene.ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthier alternative for women’s health – National Nutrition dot CA has just announced its most recent partnership with Corman, a Milan, Italy-based manufacturer of the Organyc® brand of feminine hygiene, adult care and baby care products that are safe, healthy and naturally derived.
Healthy Alternatives in Baby Care & Feminine Hygiene
This collaboration brings the Organyc® brand’s full range of women’s intimacy care products to the shelves of National Nutrition; products that include pantyliners, tampons, cotton pads and baby wipes. Organyc® products put health first.
Since women’s reproductive parts and baby’s skin are so sensitive, and absorb much of what is put in or on it, it’s important to know what products and ingredients are in the products you’re using. Many feminine hygiene products contain harsh chemicals, bleaches and super absorbent polymers that are bad for women’s health. Organyc® on the other hand doesn’t use any of these. Just organic cotton that’s cleaned with natural hydrogen peroxide.
Baby Products That Are Pure & Precious
The Organyc® brand’s baby care range is made with 100% organic cotton that has been cleaned with hydrogen peroxide. They’re also hypoallergenic, meaning that there are no dyes, perfumes, synthetic materials, or wood pulp used; therefore, they’re safe for the most sensitive skin.
It doesn’t stop with your health, the Organyc® brand is committed to the health of the planet and follows best farming practices and ensures their products are biodegradable and packaging is environmentally friendly.
Organyc’s CEO, Dr. Giorgio Mantovani says: “We are pleased to serve Canada and National Nutrition’s customers with Organyc®. Bringing our products to a highly regarded and respected health food store like National Nutrition fits perfectly with our promise that women should Expect Respect®.”
Christine McKee, National Nutrition’s COO says: “At National Nutrition, we aim to offer the best quality products for our customers for every aspect of their health. Women’s health and hygiene are no exception. Our new partnership with Corman and the Organyc® brand is one we are thrilled about. To work with a company that offers so many options that make it easy for women to switch to cleaner, good-for-you feminine products is exciting.”
National Nutrition’s full selection of Organyc® feminine hygiene products can be viewed in their dedicated department for Organyc® feminine hygiene products.
