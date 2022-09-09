Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,079 in the last 365 days.

National Nutrition Partners with Italy Based Manufacturer Corman To Offer Organyc® Feminine Care Products

National Nutrition announces its most recent partnership with Corman, a Milan, Italy-based manufacturer of the Organyc® brand of feminine hygiene.

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthier alternative for women’s health – National Nutrition dot CA has just announced its most recent partnership with Corman, a Milan, Italy-based manufacturer of the Organyc® brand of feminine hygiene, adult care and baby care products that are safe, healthy and naturally derived.

Healthy Alternatives in Baby Care & Feminine Hygiene

This collaboration brings the Organyc® brand’s full range of women’s intimacy care products to the shelves of National Nutrition; products that include pantyliners, tampons, cotton pads and baby wipes. Organyc® products put health first.

Since women’s reproductive parts and baby’s skin are so sensitive, and absorb much of what is put in or on it, it’s important to know what products and ingredients are in the products you’re using. Many feminine hygiene products contain harsh chemicals, bleaches and super absorbent polymers that are bad for women’s health. Organyc® on the other hand doesn’t use any of these. Just organic cotton that’s cleaned with natural hydrogen peroxide.

Baby Products That Are Pure & Precious

The Organyc® brand’s baby care range is made with 100% organic cotton that has been cleaned with hydrogen peroxide. They’re also hypoallergenic, meaning that there are no dyes, perfumes, synthetic materials, or wood pulp used; therefore, they’re safe for the most sensitive skin.

It doesn’t stop with your health, the Organyc® brand is committed to the health of the planet and follows best farming practices and ensures their products are biodegradable and packaging is environmentally friendly.

Organyc’s CEO, Dr. Giorgio Mantovani says: “We are pleased to serve Canada and National Nutrition’s customers with Organyc®. Bringing our products to a highly regarded and respected health food store like National Nutrition fits perfectly with our promise that women should Expect Respect®.”

Christine McKee, National Nutrition’s COO says: “At National Nutrition, we aim to offer the best quality products for our customers for every aspect of their health. Women’s health and hygiene are no exception. Our new partnership with Corman and the Organyc® brand is one we are thrilled about. To work with a company that offers so many options that make it easy for women to switch to cleaner, good-for-you feminine products is exciting.”

National Nutrition’s full selection of Organyc® feminine hygiene products can be viewed in their dedicated department for Organyc® feminine hygiene products.

Darren Firth
National Nutrition
+1 705-325-9772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

National Nutrition Partners with Italy Based Manufacturer Corman To Offer Organyc® Feminine Care Products

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.