PennDOT Issues Update on Pair of Juniata, Mifflin County Projects

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists on a pair of resurfacing projects impacting Juniata and Mifflin counties the week of September 12.

Paving on Route 22 between McVeytown and Strodes Mills in Mifflin County will begin Monday and continue throughout the week. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately two and a half miles in Oliver and Granville townships.

Paving on Route 3019 (Wayne Street/Newton Road) between the intersections of Water Street and Route 22 near Newton Hamilton will begin Monday and continue through Thursday, September 15. PennDOT initially announced this work for Thursday, September 8, through Saturday, September 10, but there were delays. This project improves more than 20 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties.

Traffic control for each project consists of daylight lane closures with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating pattern. PennDOT advises drivers to anticipate short delays and to build extra time into their travel schedules. It also urges caution while driving through the work zone and not to follow construction vehicles into the closed lane as they deliver material.

Overall work on the Route 22 project includes highway resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $1.3 million job that PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing by mid-October.

Overall work on the Mifflin and Juniata counties project includes milling, paving, guide rail updates, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $4.4 million project that PennDOT anticipates the contractor completing later this month.

All work on these projects is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598



