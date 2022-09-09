Interstate 70 Utility Work with Traffic Stoppages Scheduled in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing utility work on Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township, Washington County will occur on Sunday, September 11 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., weather permitting.

Fifteen-minute traffic stoppages will occur in each direction on Interstate 70 in the Bentleyville area. Crews from Comcast will work to install cable.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

