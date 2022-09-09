Bridge Washing Activities Underway in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daily bridge washing activities on four roadways in Allegheny County is underway.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, September 10 in the following locations:

Ewing Road over I-79 in Collier Township



Route 22/30 at Oakdale Road in North Fayette Township



Steubenville Pike between Enlow Road and Montour Church Road in North Fayette Township

Kelso Road between Old Steubenville Pike and the exit ramps to eastbound Route 22 in North Fayette Township



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

