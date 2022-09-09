Learn to manage invasive species at MDC workshop Sept. 23

Jefferson City, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about Missouri’s invasive species at a workshop Sept. 23 at Lincoln University’s Busby Farm. Participants will be shown how to identify common invasive species, and different invasive management techniques will be discussed as well. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Invasive species compete against native vegetation for sunlight and space on the landscape which can reduce diversity and have negative effects on our natural resources. Responsible wildlife management practices involve the removal of invasive species so that native species can thrive.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TK. For more information about this event, contact Ryan Wescott at ryan.wescott@mdc.mo.gov.

Busby Farm is located at 5124 Goller Road in Jefferson City.