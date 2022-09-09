Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,525 in the last 365 days.

Learn to manage invasive species at MDC workshop Sept. 23

Jefferson City, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about Missouri’s invasive species at a workshop Sept. 23 at Lincoln University’s Busby Farm. Participants will be shown how to identify common invasive species, and different invasive management techniques will be discussed as well. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Invasive species compete against native vegetation for sunlight and space on the landscape which can reduce diversity and have negative effects on our natural resources. Responsible wildlife management practices involve the removal of invasive species so that native species can thrive.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TK. For more information about this event, contact Ryan Wescott at ryan.wescott@mdc.mo.gov.  

Busby Farm is located at 5124 Goller Road in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Learn to manage invasive species at MDC workshop Sept. 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.