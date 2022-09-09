2022-09-09 09:53:24.14 Scratchers Player Watches $10,000 Prize Turn to $1 Million

2022-09-09 09:53:24.14

A Missouri Lottery player stopped by Circle K, 9035 Gravois Road in St. Louis, to buy a Scratchers ticket when the $50 “Millionaire Blowout” game caught his eye.

“I originally had planned on buying one of the $30 games,” he explained. “But I decided to buy that one instead.”

When he began scratching off the ticket, he started with the bonus area on the front of the ticket.

“I scratched it off, and it said $10,000!” he said. “I got pretty excited about that.”

As he continued scratching, he realized he might have a much bigger prize on his hands.

“I actually stopped scratching and looked up the prizes on MOLottery.com,” he said. “And I realized that my totals were adding up to the $1 million prize!”

He quickly rushed home to his partner to share the excitement.

“I think we’re going to use the money to renovate our house,” he added. “We don’t need anything crazy like diamond rings!”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $228.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional prizes of $1 million.

In FY21, players in St. Louis City won more than $61.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

