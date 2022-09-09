Submit Release
Starbucks to accept MoMo e-wallet

VIETNAM, September 9 -  

HCM CITY Starbucks Vietnam and MoMo have announced a tie-up making the latter the first e-wallet to be accepted at the café chain.

Patricia Marques, general manager of Starbucks Vietnam said the chain realises the benefits of digital payment and so embraces e-wallets.

“With MoMo, we have found a partner who not only is strong in terms of technology but also has a huge number of active users in Việt Nam.”

Nguyễn Mạnh Tường, CEO of MoMo, said: “We are delighted to be the first e-wallet accepted at Starbucks Vietnam stores. Now enhancing the experience on digital channels becomes an imperative need to ensure customers’ satisfaction.

“With this tie-up, we can continue building our dream of a cashless society in which everyone can enjoy F&B services with just a mobile phone and without worrying about money.”

Due to the impact of COVID-19, digital transformation has become imperative for most businesses over the last two years, especially those in food and beverages.

MoMo users can get promotions to mark the launch in September. — VNS

