9/9/2022

CFO Jimmy Patronis Recognizes September as National College Savings Month



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Attending a college or university is a major milestone and one of the most expensive investments a person can make. Setting your child up for academic success without saddling them with major student loan debt is important to a successful financial future. As your CFO, I encourage Florida families to take advantage of all of the available tools and resources to help in college planning. It’s never too early or too late to start preparing for college expenses. Visit



Florida Prepaid allows families an opportunity to start saving for college in a simple, stress-free way. Prepaid plans allow families to lock in future college costs for less, so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a Prepaid Plan to fit their budget and savings goals. There are no worries about the ups and downs of the stock market or how much tuition might go up. All Florida Prepaid College Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families can never lose their investment. To learn more, visit



PROCLAMATION



WHEREAS, a college degree is a major investment both personally and financially; and



WHEREAS, college tuition rates have been consistently increasing at two to three times the rate of inflation each year; and



WHEREAS, there’s never going to be a better time to start saving for college than right now, and the earlier you save, the less you have to save each month to get to your college savings goal; and



WHEREAS, studies show that simply opening a dedicated college savings fund, even with a small amount, encourages future contributions and encourages your child to attend college; and



WHEREAS, Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans allow families an opportunity to start saving for college in a simple, stress-free way; and



WHEREAS, college prepaid plans allow families to lock in future college costs for less, so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them with no worries about the volatility of the stock market or how much tuition might go up; and



WHEREAS, all Florida Prepaid college plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families can never lose their investment.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby recognize September 2022 as





NATIONAL COLLEGE SAVINGS MONTH





to encourage Floridians to begin saving for their children’s college and enroll in Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans.



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name on the 1st day of September 2022.



### - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation recognizing September as National College Savings Month and encourages Floridians to start saving now for your child’s future. A college degree is a major investment and with student loan debt reaching an estimated $1.7 trillion nationwide, pre-planning for the cost of college is not only vital to your student’s academic success, but future financial success as well. By saving a little each month early on, families can prepare financially for college in a way that is affordable and guaranteed.said, “Attending a college or university is a major milestone and one of the most expensive investments a person can make. Setting your child up for academic success without saddling them with major student loan debt is important to a successful financial future. As your CFO, I encourage Florida families to take advantage of all of the available tools and resources to help in college planning. It’s never too early or too late to start preparing for college expenses. Visit MyFloridaPrepaid.com today to research the best way to lock in future college costs for less and begin saving for your child’s future.”Florida Prepaid allows families an opportunity to start saving for college in a simple, stress-free way. Prepaid plans allow families to lock in future college costs for less, so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them. Families simply pick a Prepaid Plan to fit their budget and savings goals. There are no worries about the ups and downs of the stock market or how much tuition might go up. All Florida Prepaid College Plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families can never lose their investment. To learn more, visit MyFloridaPrepaid.com today., a college degree is a major investment both personally and financially; and, college tuition rates have been consistently increasing at two to three times the rate of inflation each year; and, there’s never going to be a better time to start saving for college than right now, and the earlier you save, the less you have to save each month to get to your college savings goal; and, studies show that simply opening a dedicated college savings fund, even with a small amount, encourages future contributions and encourages your child to attend college; and, Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans allow families an opportunity to start saving for college in a simple, stress-free way; and, college prepaid plans allow families to lock in future college costs for less, so their child’s college tuition is ready and waiting for them with no worries about the volatility of the stock market or how much tuition might go up; and, all Florida Prepaid college plans are guaranteed by the State of Florida so families can never lose their investment.that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby recognize September 2022 asto encourage Floridians to begin saving for their children’s college and enroll in Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans.the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name on the 1st day of September 2022.###



About CFO Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

