Announcing Barktoberfest 2022, A Community Event Benefiting Local Nonprofit Pet Wellness & Care, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Hill Country Animal League 2nd Annual Barktoberfest, October 15, 2022

Join Hill Country Animal League at this Octoberfest inspired event complete with local craft beer, music, food and fun activities for entire family.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) announces its second annual Barktoberfest, a local community event benefiting affordable pet care, including free to low-cost spay & neuter surgeries for residents across the greater Hill Country area. This Oktoberfest inspired event is a free family-friendly affair featuring local craft beer, music, and food trucks, as well as rescue pet adoptions, doggy dash races, raffle prizes, a petting zoo, crafts for kids, and more.

Residents in the Hill Country community and surrounding areas are invited to attend Barktoberfest 2022 on Saturday, October 15, from 10am to 5pm, at 100 North Main Street, Boerne Main Plaza. Local businesses are also invited to connect with the community and promote their products and services through various event sponsorship opportunities.

“We are so excited to continue hosting our annual Barktoberfest to raise awareness of low-cost spay & neuter surgeries and pet wellness care,” offered Dawn Fulgham, HCAL’s Executive Director. “Because of this exciting and fun annual event, along with our generous community partners, we’re able to provide affordable services and do our part to help reduce the stress on local animal shelters and rescue organizations.”

To build upon the first Barktoberfest, which hosted more than 1,000 attendees and facilitated nearly 50 animal rescue adoptions, this year’s event is expected to be even more successful. Barktoberfest 2022 is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees, with a goal to adopt out more than 100 animals. To learn more about Barktoberfest, its mission to benefit , and to sign-up to participate in event activities, including the Doggie Dash Race, Dog Costume Contest, and Pet Look-Alike Contest, visit hcaltx.org/barktoberfest . Local businesses are also invited to get involved by becoming an event sponsor, reserve a booth, or donate raffle prizes. To learn more, visit hcaltx.org/barktoberfest/sponsors-vendors-donors.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a nonprofit organization servicing local communities across the Hill Country and greater San Antonio areas by providing affordable spay and neuter surgeries, as well as other low-cost pet care services, and pet wellness education. To learn more about Hill Country Animal League, its pet care services, impact on the community, or how to get involved through volunteer and/or financial support, visit HCALTX.org.