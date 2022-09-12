Equator Releases Brand New Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop

Vacuum Sweep Mop

The first of its kind, all-in-one sweep mop is designed to efficiently clean messes on both hard floors and carpeting

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipped with industry-first features designed to make floor cleaning easier than ever before, Equator is proud to announce the launch of the Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop (VSM 6000). Built to run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge, this lightweight, all-in-one floor cleaner is set to eliminate the need for more than one type of floor cleaning device.

“Our customers have consistently expressed the need for fast and easy cleaning solutions for their homes,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Instead of having the cumbersome task of switching between a messy mop, a heavy vacuum, and disposable floor dusting mops, this single device handles it all.”

What are some of the product highlights of the Cordless Sweep Mop? The VSM 6000 boasts a long lasting lithium battery, a six foot long power cord for recharging, cordless operation (35 minutes on Eco Mode, or 25 minutes on Max Mode), and a lightweight, highly portable design (only 8.4 lbs net weight). It is currently available in two colors — black and white — and measures 46 x 9.44 x 11 inches (HxWxD).

There are also several one-of-a-kind features that are part of this upright vacuum. Users can turn on the voice prompt feature, which provides detailed instructions for operating the Vacuum Sweep Mop. This feature is especially convenient for first-time users. Additionally, it has a built-in HEPA filter that eliminates a variety of substances from the air in one’s home. This includes dust, dander, allergens, and other harmful pollutants.

Other key features of the VSM 6000 include a premium selection of cleaning accessories (including a docking station and roller brush), low sound at only 72 dB, a 600 ml tank capacity, one-touch power button, a QR code to access the device’s operation manual, and ETL certification for safety.

The VSM 6000 Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop is now available for $559 Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.