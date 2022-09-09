CE mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

MACAU, September 9 - The Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed deep condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who devoted her whole life to Britain and to the British people. She was greatly respected and loved by the British people.

On behalf of the MSAR Government and in a personal capacity, Mr Ho expressed sincere condolences to King Charles III, other members of Britain’s Royal Family, the British Government, and the British people.