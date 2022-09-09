Hiland Dairy French Onion Dip Takes Top Honors at the 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

Grand Champion French Onion Dip Hiland Dairy First Place Product Winners

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hiland Dairy Chandler, Oklahoma plant takes home the best of the best, Grade A Grand Champion, for its French Onion Dip at the 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. The French Onion Dip Hiland's Chandler plant produces is so good that not only did they win Grade A Grand Champion but also won a first-place prize for onion-flavored sour cream-based dips. These awards confirm our loyal fans' declaration that Hiland French Onion Dips are the best.

The 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest received a record 1,560 entries for cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour cream dips, whipping cream, whey, and creative/innovative products from dairy processors throughout North America.

Wisconsin Dairy Products executive director Brad Legreid, which sponsors and conducts the annual World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, believes this year's contest had record entries due to the importance that dairy processors place on this event.

Judging took place on August 23-25 at MATC Culinary Arts School in Madison, WI. On October 4, all 1st Place winning products will be auctioned by the WDP at the World Dairy Expo in Madison. A portion of the proceeds is used to fund scholarships awarded annually to deserving students pursuing careers in the dairy industry.

"We are honored to receive World Dairy Expo accolades as they endorse the great-tasting products that we produce," said Rick Beaman, vice president of Hiland Dairy/Joint Ventures. "These awards represent Hiland's commitment to making fresh, wholesome, delicious dairy products for our customers and consumers to enjoy."

Hiland Dairy's 2022 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest Winners are:

Grade A Grand Champion:

French Onion Dip - Chandler, OK

1st Place:

Whole Chocolate Milk - Chandler, OK

Fresh Half and Half - Little Rock, AR

Blueberry Yogurt - Wichita, KS

Lemon Yogurt - Wichita, KS

French Onion Dip - Chandler, OK

Sassy Salsa Dip - Omaha, NE

2nd Place:

Whole White Milk - Omaha, NE

Bacon Cheddar Dip - Omaha, NE

3rd Place:

2% White Milk - Kansas City, MO

1% Buttermilk - Springfield, MO

Natural Sour Cream - Norman, OK

Hispanic Crema Mexicana - Norman, OK



About Hiland Dairy Foods

Hiland Dairy Foods Company is an award-winning processor and distributor of dairy foods and other beverages. Founded in 1938 and based in Springfield, Missouri, Hiland operates 19 processing plants and 64 distribution centers in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Hiland Dairy is farmer-owned, ensuring that we control the quality and consistency of Hiland Dairy Milk from farm to table. It's how we know our milk is fresh and pure, produced with no artificial growth hormones, and tested for antibiotics. It's also how we can ensure that our milk and dairy products are produced responsibly and sustainably. From water and energy conservation to recycling and animal care, Hiland's farmer-owners are committed to minimizing waste and environmental impact. For more information, visit www.HilandDairy.com.

