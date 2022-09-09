Submit Release
Notice of Request for Applicants - Perfecting Percolation in District Parklands: Testing Soil Amendment Techniques and Subsoiling on Compacted Urban Land

DOEE seeks eligible entities to implement a research and field monitoring program to (1) identify and assess compacted urban open lands in the MS4 sewershed, and then (2) research and test out different decompaction techniques, (3) assess the techniques’ effectiveness and practicality, and (4) provide guidance and recommendations on best practices for landowners. The guidance and recommendations should address the management of open lands in the District.

DOEE expects to award up to $267,000 to a single applicant for this two-year program.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below. 

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2224-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 10/12/2022, at 11:59 p.m.  A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: 

