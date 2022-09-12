Beverly Art Walk Returns for its Ninth Year on Sat, Sept 17, Showcasing the Work of 150+ Chicago Artists
This FREE celebration of Chicago art & culture also offers an artisan craft market, a family fun park, public art activations and live music!
Beverly Area Art Alliance makes art accessible for all. Beverly Art Walk is important in establishing relationships with artists and business owners and shows the importance of art within a community.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 17 from 12pm-5pm, The Beverly Area Arts Alliance (The Alliance) will celebrate the work and achievements of 150+ Chicago artists with their ninth annual Beverly Area Arts Walk.
— prolific graffiti artist and restaurateur Won Kim
This free, family-friendly event will feature the works of artists from Chicago's many diverse and eclectic neighborhoods including Beverly, Morgan Park, Pilsen, Logan Square, Bronzeville, Ukrainian Village, Bridgeport, Blue Island, Hyde Park, Wicker Park, Englewood, Rogers Park, and Pullman just to name a few.
Featured artists include award-winning Lao-American painter Chantala Kommanivanh; prolific graffiti artist and restaurateur Won Kim; artist, poet and filmmaker Paul Branton; sculptor Robin Power; wearable, sculptural costume designer Sandra Leonard and visual artist Brendan McAlinden among many others.
This vibrant celebration of arts and culture will take place at over 40 neighborhood locations along Western Avenue and the surrounding area, including Flypaper Chicago, Beverly Phono Mart, The Paul and Jean Harris home (aka “The Rotary House”), Ridge Historical Society, Vanderpoel Art Association at Ridge Park Field House, Trinity Artist Studios, Art Oasis at Tom Olson’s, the Alliance Contemporary and the Garden Gallery, and more.
Back by popular demand is the Uprising Craft Market offering a range of handmade crafts, jewelry, ceramics, and bath and body products created by local artisans. Artists and vendors receive 100% of the proceeds of the work or products they sell.
"One of the most vital and often overlooked aspects of life is art. I have always applauded the Beverly Art Walk for building that bridge between community, artists and local business owners. It has created a connection that lasts well beyond one day,” said artist Paul Branton.
The 2022 Beverly Art Walk would not be possible without the generous financial support of local small businesses and families, as well as countless volunteer hours by The Alliance board, artists, and neighbors.
For a full list of sponsors and more information, please visit BeverlyArts.org.
ABOUT THE BEVERLY AREA ARTS ALLIANCE
The Beverly Area Arts Alliance (The Alliance) cultivates collaboration between artists and community members to foster Beverly as a hub of culture and creativity on Chicago’s far Southside and as a vibrant place to live and do business.
The Alliance is a 501(c)3 run by an all-volunteer board with support from area businesses. Click here to learn more or to donate.
