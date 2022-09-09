Submit Release
2022-09-09 09:34:27.817 Wife Calls Husband in Tears After $777,777 Scratchers Win

A Missouri Lottery player was in shock after a quick pit stop ended with a $777,777 Scratchers win.

The winner explained she was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53 in Poplar Bluff, and grabbed several tickets – including a top prize-winning “Hot 7s” Scratchers ticket.

“I called my husband and I was crying,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.”

She said they plan to invest the winnings.

In the FY21, players who purchased tickets in Butler County won more than $9.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $950,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.2 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

