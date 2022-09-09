Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Nick Sposa

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Falls Church, VA

We are pleased to welcome Partner and Wealth Manager Nick Sposa to Kingsview. His focus on the client and commitment to working in their long-term best interests reflect our fundamental principles.” — CEO Sean McGillivray

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Falls Church, Virginia. Partner and Wealth Manager Nick Sposa joins the firm with ten years of industry experience.

Mr. Sposa's passion is to provide a positive impact with his guidance, and to form relationships that allow him to watch his clients' lives and financial plans unfold over time. Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, he also has the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies.

Mr. Sposa's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals. He strives to emphasize quality service and a clear process because he believes those things are essential to ensure his clients feel understood, in control, and secure with all aspects of their financial lives. He was recently named a 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Next Gen Wealth Advisor Best In State for Virginia.

Outside of work, Nick is an avid conservationist and outdoorsman with an interest in camping, kayaking, fishing, bowhunting and hiking. He shares these interests with his wife, Rachel, and their children, Ronan and Jacoby.

"We are pleased to welcome Partner and Wealth Manager Nick Sposa to the Kingsview team. His focus on the client and commitment to working in their long-term best interests reflect our fundamental principles," says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Our industry has done a poor job of engaging clients and delivering on their promises, but Nick's strong focus on service aligns with our desire to transform the financial space for investors."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

