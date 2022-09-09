Celebrating Cosmic Numerology and Funk with Luxury Pop Release, Event Announcement

May to September Single Cover ellee ven at the Paradise Club 11/11/2022 the Groovalution

ellee ven releases her newest single luxury pop jam, “May to September,” Fri, Sept 9 and announces an upcoming event, the 11/11/2022 Party at the Paradise Club

Terry has access to a grab bag of prolific musicians. "May to September" is a perfect example of his ability to merge talent.” — ellee ven

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California and New York City, New York–Songwriter and investor ellee ven releases her newest single “May to September” Friday, September 9, a luxury pop jam. Also today, ellee ven announces the upcoming event, the 11/11/2022 Party at the Paradise Club in Times Square for a fancy cocktail party and throwdown performance by ellee ven and The Groovalution.

ellee ven collaborated with co-writer and keyboardist Jeffrey Motley, on “May to September,” bringing funk and soul vibe to Terry Santiel’s newest production. Motley’s illustrious career includes working with Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige, and Little John. Prodéje, ellee ven’s longtime West Coast rap collaborator, is also featured on the song with drums by Jody Giachello.

“Thanks to Terry’s belief in my music, I have had the opportunity to work with some of pop music’s greatest contributing musicians. A legend in his own rite, he has worked with everyone from Quincy Jones to Norman Whitfield and continues to make music every day. Terry has access to a grab bag of prolific musicians. May to September is a perfect example of his ability to merge talent," said ellee ven.

ellee ven’s artistic vision is fueled by luxurious musical roots, drawing on past experience with Bill Brendle, the Prince performers and DJ Swamp. Her band, The Groovalution, continues to attract top tier talent. Sam Sims, Reggie Dozier, Kern Brantley and Michael Scott will appear in at least one of the upcoming 2022 ellee ven and The Groovalution releases.

ellee ven aligns her star studded band to focus on inspired recording sessions and world exploration by, engaging in creativity over everything. The momentum and inspiration are building creativity and momentum for her upcoming boutique performance, the 11/11/2022 Party in Manhattan.

The Paradise Club in Times Square provides the quintessential New York bar stage experience, Ian Schraeger’s ode to Studio54. The private event will celebrate cosmic numbers, creativity and funk featuring a special, four song set by ellee ven and The Groovalution.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; thevirtualquilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Anyone can also participate in The Virtual Quilt and upload your art to help it grow.

You can find ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.