BioRegenx Announces Microvascular Dysfunction in Sepsis Study Using The Medical Testing Device GlycoCheck

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioRegenx, Inc. and its subsidiary, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS) based in Alpine, Utah, announces a new peer-reviewed study on microvascular dysfunction in sepsis that included the use of GlycoCheck™, a FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device.
Identification of novel sublingual parameters to analyze and diagnose microvascular dysfunction in sepsis the NOSTRADAMUS study
The study, titled Identification of novel sublingual parameters to analyze and diagnose microvascular dysfunction in sepsis: the NOSTRADAMUS study was published in Critical Care. Critical Care is a peer-reviewed, international clinical medical journal that provides a comprehensive overview of the intensive care field. One of the co-authors of the study is Dr. Hans Vink, Chief Science Officer of BioRegenx.
“For the first time, we can now determine quantitative microvascular scores that correlate very well with accepted clinical parameters in individual sepsis patients for a wide range of clinical severities,” said Dr. Vink, who is also the inventor of GlycoCheck™. “The new GlycoCheck™ software system represents a significant upgrade for researchers and healthcare practitioners,” said Robert Long, CEO of MVHS. “For several years, GlycoCheck™ has been used globally in groundbreaking research to understand the complex nature of the endothelial glycocalyx. The NOSTRADAMUS study confirms what we’ve suspected for some time,” Long adds, “that GlycoCheck™ should be in every emergency room and hospital to quickly evaluate patients to identify the severity of septic shock.”
The study concludes that new important diameter-specific quantification and differentiated analysis of RBC kinetics is a key to understand microvascular dysfunction in sepsis. The flow corrected MicroVascular Health Score™ (MVHSdynamic), which has a broad bandwidth to detect micro-vascular (dys-) function, might serve as a valuable tool to detect microvascular impairment in critically ill patients.
GlycoCheck™, a FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device developed by GlycoCheck B.V., analyzes glycocalyx, endothelium, and capillary function. It analyzes capillaries that are as small as 4 microns, so small that 100 of these tiny capillaries fit inside a human hair. GlycoCheck™ testing has been used as part of 91 peer-reviewed research studies from hospitals and universities worldwide. GlycoCheck is patented in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, and Japan and is exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS.
BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) is a holding company with four subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc. and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, developed by GlycoCheck, B.V. and exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.
