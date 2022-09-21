BioRegenx Announces Endothelial Glycocalyx Damage from COVID-19 Impacting Children Using the Testing Device GlycoCheck
CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioRegenx, Inc. and its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS) based in Alpine, Utah, announces a new peer-reviewed study analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on children. The study included the use of GlycoCheck™, a FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device. GlycoCheck was developed by GlycoCheck B.V., is patented in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, and Japan and is exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS.
The study of COVID-19 on children confirms how endothelial glycocalyx damage has been associated with severe inflammation, thrombotic phenomena, and profound hypoxemia in critically ill patients. The study, titled Case Report: Endothelial Glycocalyx Damage in Critically ill Patients With SARS-CoV-2-Related Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) reports that endothelial activation leads to a loss of the endothelium's antithrombotic properties which, under normal conditions, are maintained by the endothelial glycocalyx, the carbohydrate-rich layer that covers the luminal surface of endothelial cells. In children, one of the serious forms of SARS-CoV-2 virus disease (COVID-19) is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). This new disease is characterized by a large inflammatory response and frequent cardiovascular, cutaneous, and gastrointestinal disorders.
The report says “Endothelial glycocalyx involvement and damage in children with MIS-C could at least partially explain some of the manifestations of shock, myocardial dysfunction, and cardiovascular disorders seen in these patients. As the endothelial glycocalyx degrades, the protective barrier of these cells is lost, favoring interstitial edema, capillary leakage, and multiple organ failure. In addition, the ability to sense shear stress is lost, with the consequent release of nitric oxide from the endothelium leading to systemic vasodilation frequently seen in children with MIS-C related shock. To our knowledge, this is the first report of endothelial glycocalyx involvement and damage in children with MIS-C.”
The newly released case report study was conducted in Columbia by 1) the Department of Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics, Fundación Cardioinfantil-Instituto de Cardiología, Universidad de la Sabana, Bogotá, 2) Colombia Graduate School, Universidad CES, Medellín, Colombia, and 3) the Department of Pharmacology and Internal Medicine, Universidad de la Sabana, Chia, Colombia.
Dr. Hans Vink, the inventor of GlycoCheck™ and Chief Science Officer of BioRegenx, notes that this is one of several studies of COVID-19 in recent months that have used GlycoCheck™. Dr. Vink adds that “GlycoCheck has now confirmed once again that individuals who contract COVID-19 suffer substantial damage to the endothelial glycocalyx, and that systems inside the body start to fail.”
The full list of peer-reviewed papers using GlycoCheck is growing at a fast pace. There are 91 papers available for review on a wide variety of conditions and diseases at GlycoCheck.com.
Robert M. Long, co-founder, and CEO of Microvascular Health Solutions adds that “once again scientific researchers are finding that Covid-19 destroys microvessels. Observations from this paper and tests done at other locations have now led to three double-blind placebo studies using Endocalyx Pro™ to confirm if we can restore normal healthy microvascular function in these patients.”
Endocalyx Pro™ is a nutraceutical that has been shown to restore, regenerate, and protect the capillaries and microvascular system. It was developed for MVHS by Mr. Long and Dr. Vink, and is patented in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China, and pending in Canada and Europe. Endocalyx Pro™ is in multiple double-blind placebo studies studying its effect on conditions and diseases such as COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, sepsis, and more.
One of the double-blind placebo studies of Endocalyx Pro™ referenced above by Mr. Long is on COVID-19. The study is titled The effect of Dietary Glycocalyx Precursor Supplementation on endothelial function, on markers of vascular function, and on cardiac performance in patients with COVID-19 infection. That study is being conducted at the University of Athens in Athens, Greece, where researchers will study the effect of Endocalyx Pro™ on endothelial, vascular, and left ventricular myocardial function in patients with COVID-19 infection. The study will include patients who have been previously hospitalized due to COVID-19. Patients will be randomized in a controlled environment where some will take Endocalyx Pro™, and others will be given a placebo. The study will be conducted over a 12-month period.
Endocalyx Pro™ is available from Microvascular Health Solutions and NuLife Sciences, both BioRegenx subsidiaries.
About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) is a holding company with four subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc., and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading-edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, developed by GlycoCheck, B.V. and exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.
