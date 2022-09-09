New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Wealth Management - Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318831/?utm_source=GNW

2021 has been a quieter, and slightly negative, market as investors reassess and retreat from many of the offshore markets they flooded into during the volatile days of 2020. With negative outlooks increasingly driving offshore investment, further growth in offshore investment is expected in 2022.

This report charts the recent growth trends of the offshore wealth market, using data from Offshore Investments Analytics as well as secondary sources such as the Bank for International Settlements and the direct surveys of prominent private wealth managers in the offshore investment market.

Scope

- Offshore investment values surged almost 16% in 2020 before falling back slightly in 2021.

- Almost all booking centers benefited from increased non-resident investment in 2020, but investors have grown more selected in 2021, with only a tiny minority increasing the value of such investment.

- Geopolitical risk with knock-on effects for all economies is the primary offshore driver in 2022.

- Digital wealth management is reshaping the competitive landscape even in the rarified offshore market.

- Maximizing the appeal to select HNW groups, such as NRIs, is necessary to remain competitive.

- Understand the growth of the non-resident investor segment in recent years.

- Identify which markets have investors increasingly turning to offshore centers.

- Gain insight into the drivers behind growth in offshore investing.

- Forecast HNW demand for offshore wealth management in all key markets.

- Size key market segments within the offshore investment market.

- Examine best practice in the delivery of offshore investment services to the affluent.

