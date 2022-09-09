Apollo Med Innovations Announces Fall PDO Thread Training Schedule with New Training Incentives
We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community seriously so in addition to the world-class training experience, we are offering discounted Nitronox or ProNox systems”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. (Apollo) is proud to announce its fall 2022 PDO thread training schedule with new incentives for attendees. Apollo continues to provide the most comprehensive and in-depth hands-on PDO thread training classes led by some of the country’s leading PDO thread physicians.
— Randy Wright, CEO
Now for a limited time only, in addition to a uniquely designed thread package for all attendees, Apollo is offering attendees discounts on NitronoxTM or ProNox systems for attending practitioners. Nitronox is a proven treatment for safely and effectively managing patient pain and anxiety.
“We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community extremely seriously and, therefore, in addition to the world-class training experience practitioners have come to expect from Apollo, we are offering discounted Nitronox or ProNox systems to improve patient comfort,” said Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc.
Apollo’s PDO thread courses are designed for those medical professional new to PDO threading or anyone currently trained in PDO threads but wanting to build onto that base of practice. Leading PDO thread practitioners will share their techniques to achieve superior results for all traditional modalities as well as a number of areas in the body and the use of AMI specialty threads in the face and body.
“I highly recommend the Apollo training courses for anyone looking to add PDO threads to their practice” said Donald Balder, MD, FACS, Founder Mississippi Institute of Weight Loss Surgery, “After taking this course, PDO threads are now a meaningful part of my practice. My patients are getting great results with AMI PDO threads and the return on investment is fantastic.”
Apollo’s Expanded PDO Thread Training Schedule is as follows:
Dates - September 17th and 18th
Location – Atlanta, GA
Dates – October 1st and 2nd
Location – Dallas, TX
Dates - October 8th and 9th
Location - Atlanta, GA
Dates - October 29th and 30th
Location – Dallas, TX
Dates - November 5th and 6th
Location – Atlanta, GA
Dates – November 12th and 13th
Location – Orlando, FL
Dates – December 10th and 11th
Location – Atlanta, GA
For those who cannot make a training class but desire the industries’ most comprehensive training, Apollo’s preceptorship program brings this same safe training directly to your practice.
All Apollo classes feature superior didactic information taught by experienced, practicing physicians, extensive hands-on training on multiple models provided by Apollo and covering multiple modalities as well as utilization of the full line of FDA-cleared AMI Barbed and Specialty PDO threads and Mono/Smooth treads.
All attendees also receive the following:
• A talking video book for your patients to see and hear about the most popular PDO thread treatments
• A toolkit package providing you all the necessary tools to handle all procedures covered in the course
• A facial anatomy and layout board used in consultation with clients to show vector layouts and thread sizes
• An insertion diagram reference guide covering all AMI PDO threads and modalities
To reserve your spot in an upcoming class or schedule a preceptorship call Chris Cramer, Executive Vice President, Sales at (321)313.2928 or email at ccramer@apollomedinnovation.com.
For more information, you can also call 844.698.4782 or register through the Apollo website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
About Apollo Med Innovations:
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting-edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, FDA-cleared AMI PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, the latest in muscle stimulation devices, hyperbaric and cryotherapy devices, and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
For more information contact:
Name: Randy Wright
Phone: 844.698.4782
Email: randy@apollomedinnovations.com
Name: Chris Cramer
Phone: 312.313.2928
Email: ccramer@apollomedinnovations.com
