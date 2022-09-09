Thousands Set to Break Guinness World Record in Texas to Raise Awareness for Childhood Hunger with Country Band Parmalee
Tango Charities and friends will be breaking another Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Sandwiches at Texas Live on Saturday, September 17, 2022
It's our goal to not only break the record but also to supply over 20,000 meals to our local non-profit partners.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three years and 2.5 million meals later, Tango Charities, a Dallas-based hunger organization, is set to feed over 20,000 kids on Saturday, September 17. More than 1,000 volunteers will join Tango Charities to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Sandwiches. The event will take place at Texas Live in Arlington, TX, from 7:30 a.m. to 12: 30 a.m. All the sandwiches made will be donated to food organizations across North Texas.
"It's our goal to not only break the record but also to supply over 20,000 meals to our local non-profit partners who do the good work every day of taking care of those who are hungry in our community," said Tango Charities Director of Social Change, Nick Marino Jr. “This is a great opportunity to bring
people from all over the area together to make a huge impact in the lives of our neighbors while simultaneously educating people about the hunger problem we have here in North Texas.”
This world record event will differ from what Tango Charities has hosted in the past. Following the record event, the multi-platinum selling band, Parmalee will be giving everyone a full concert to celebrate the achievement.
Many know Tango Charities for their Feed The City events that happen around the country, where people bring bread, meat, and cheese to make meals for those that are food insecure. Rather than bringing food to this event, people simply purchase tickets at TangoCharities.org/guinness. 100% of the ticket sales will go toward purchasing the food used to break the record.
Tango Charities currently holds two other Guinness World Records:
· Most Sandwiches Made in One Hour (2019)
· Most People Making Sandwiches Simultaneously (2014,2016)
This event is bringing together reputable companies as well such as Dallas-based Curis Functional Health, Mattress Firm, State Farm, the Communities Foundation of Texas, Simon Greenstone Panatier, Merit Financial Advisors, Gerber Collision & Glass, Avodroc, United Protective Services, and more.
About Tango Charities
When you become part of Tango Charities, you join a movement of people with a shared belief: no person should go hungry. Tango Charities is focused on providing healthy and nutritious meals to local communities.
For more information about the Guinness World Record event visit: TangoCharities.org/guinness
