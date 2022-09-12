Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 238,303 in the last 365 days.

MicroTouch Introduces Extensive Lineup of Mach Series Touch Solutions

Mach Series Touch Solutions

MicroTouch logo

The Next Generation of Touch Solutions from MicroTouch Further Enhance the Customer Experience.

Mach gives VARs and ISVs advanced touch solutions that will enhance the offering they provide and help them differentiate their businesses”
— Mark Littlefield, 25-year industry veteran and MicroTouch president.

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovating towards trending application requirements and market dynamics, MicroTouch™, a global leader in the touch solutions market, today announces its Mach series. The new series expands the company’s current offering of desktop and digital signage interactive touch displays and is engineered to meet the evolving requirements while embracing the growing self-service customer segment.
The Mach series encompasses a modern aesthetic design while delivering durability, high performance, and life-cycle longevity. Available in sizes from 15” up to 65”, the Mach Series provides:
• Superior visual experience: Fully optically bonded with optimized anti-glare touch displays, brilliance you expect
• Enhanced ergonomics: A smooth touch experience with more than 193 percent increase in colors
• High structural integrity: Advanced structural design and foundational strength when mounting multiple interactive peripherals, denying the effects of constant mechanical strain from use while maximizing uptime
• Versatile integration: Flexible peripheral integration and easy mounting options for effortless deployment
• World-class multitouch experience” Forty (40) points of touch enabling endless opportunities for customers' trending applications
“We’re enthusiastic to debut the Mach family of touch solutions,” says Mark Littlefield, 25-year industry veteran and MicroTouch president. “Mach gives VARs and ISVs advanced touch solutions that will enhance the offering they provide and help them differentiate their businesses.”
John Dixon, vice president of business solutions, explains, “From the bright applications of retail environments to hardened industrial automation interfaces, digital menus, wayfinding, signage, and more, our touch solutions allow you to take your business to the next level with MACH SPEED.”
Availability
Mach series desktop and digital signage touch solutions are available now through MicroTouch’s global distribution partners.
With MicroTouch’s efficient, in-house manufacturing capabilities, economy of scale infrastructure, and industry supply chain relationships, supporting rollouts will not be an issue.
About MicroTouch
MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and service to customers worldwide. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com, www.Facebook.com/MicroTouchDisplays, and www.LinkedIn.com/MicroTouchDisplays.
###

Sacha Arts
Bella Vista Communications
+1 408-458-6316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

MicroTouch Introduces Extensive Lineup of Mach Series Touch Solutions

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.