MicroTouch Introduces Extensive Lineup of Mach Series Touch Solutions

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovating towards trending application requirements and market dynamics, MicroTouch™, a global leader in the touch solutions market, today announces its Mach series. The new series expands the company’s current offering of desktop and digital signage interactive touch displays and is engineered to meet the evolving requirements while embracing the growing self-service customer segment.

The Mach series encompasses a modern aesthetic design while delivering durability, high performance, and life-cycle longevity. Available in sizes from 15” up to 65”, the Mach Series provides:

• Superior visual experience: Fully optically bonded with optimized anti-glare touch displays, brilliance you expect

• Enhanced ergonomics: A smooth touch experience with more than 193 percent increase in colors

• High structural integrity: Advanced structural design and foundational strength when mounting multiple interactive peripherals, denying the effects of constant mechanical strain from use while maximizing uptime

• Versatile integration: Flexible peripheral integration and easy mounting options for effortless deployment

• World-class multitouch experience” Forty (40) points of touch enabling endless opportunities for customers' trending applications

“We’re enthusiastic to debut the Mach family of touch solutions,” says Mark Littlefield, 25-year industry veteran and MicroTouch president. “Mach gives VARs and ISVs advanced touch solutions that will enhance the offering they provide and help them differentiate their businesses.”

John Dixon, vice president of business solutions, explains, “From the bright applications of retail environments to hardened industrial automation interfaces, digital menus, wayfinding, signage, and more, our touch solutions allow you to take your business to the next level with MACH SPEED.”

Availability

Mach series desktop and digital signage touch solutions are available now through MicroTouch’s global distribution partners.

With MicroTouch’s efficient, in-house manufacturing capabilities, economy of scale infrastructure, and industry supply chain relationships, supporting rollouts will not be an issue.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and service to customers worldwide. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com, www.Facebook.com/MicroTouchDisplays, and www.LinkedIn.com/MicroTouchDisplays.

