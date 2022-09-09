Creatio Named a Market Leader in the Low-Code Development Platforms Category in the Summer 2022 Customer Success Report
For the third consecutive year, Creatio’s platform has been recognized as a Leader that enables to create software quickly without deep coding expertiseBOSTON, MA, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced FeaturedCustomers named Creatio a Market Leader in its Summer 2022 Low-Code Development Platforms Customer Success Report. The research is aimed at helping IT, digital and operational leaders choose a platform that will enable their companies to create software quickly without the need for the in-house deep coding expertise.
FeaturedCustomers rates vendors as Leaders, Top Performers, or Rising Stars based on their customer base, market share, ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence. Leaders have the highest ratio of these.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Creatio customers enjoy the freedom to own their automation. Freedom is provided through unlimited customization, the ability to build apps without a line of code and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. Its platform empowers knowledge workers to build applications with no-code while increasing organizational capacity.
The full report and Creatio’s profile can be found at FeaturedCustomers.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
