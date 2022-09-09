RE: 91 SB mm 58 Windsor VT - 1 lane has reopened
BE ADVISED ONE LANE HAS BEEN REOPENED.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I91 SB in Windsor, mm 58 will be down shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.