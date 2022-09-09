RE: 91 SB mm 58 Windsor VT - 1 lane has reopened

BE ADVISED ONE LANE HAS BEEN REOPENED.

I91 SB in Windsor, mm 58 will be down shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.