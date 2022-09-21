Global Household Cooking Appliance Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Household Cooking Appliance Market Report by TBRC covers household cooking appliance market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2022”, the household cooking appliance market is expected to grow from $110.76 billion in 2021 to $121.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the household cooking appliance global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The household cooking appliance market size is expected to reach $165.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves.

Key Trends In The Household Cooking Appliance Market

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemical installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures.

Overview Of The Household Cooking Appliance Market

The household cooking appliances market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of household cooking appliances. The market also includes sales of household-type electric and nonelectric cooking equipment. These include microwave ovens, electric stoves, barbeques and grills, and others.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Barbecues and Grills, Others

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Fuel Type: Cooking Gas, Electricity

By Geography: The global household cooking appliance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Kenmore, Samsung Electronics, Galanz Enterprise Group, and Philips.

