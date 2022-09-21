Global General Lighting Market Growth Trajectory

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "General Lighting Global Market Report 2022”, the general lighting market is expected to grow from $80.66 billion in 2021 to $88.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The general lighting market demand is expected to reach $125.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The continuous increase in the rate of construction activities increases the demand for general lighting globally.

Key Trends In The General Lighting Market

Companies are increasingly using Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) network to manufacture general lighting equipment. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-Fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second.

Overview Of The General Lighting Market

The general lighting market consists of sales of ambient lighting and related services used for lighting indoors of a household, commercial, institutional sites. General lighting includes chandeliers, ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lights and lanterns mounted on the outside of the home. It also includes wall lighting, spotlights, post lanterns, recessed fixtures, and hanging fixtures used in hanging structures.

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: LED, CFL, LFL, HID, Halogens, Incandescent, Others

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Outdoor, Industrial, Others

• By Application: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Others

• By Geography: The global general lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Acuity Brands, Cree Inc., Eaton, Bridgelux, and Citizens Electronics.

