The Business Research Company's Cat Food Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Cat Ownership

Expected to grow to $34.24 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%

The cat food market has seen significant growth recently, fueled by increasing pet ownership and evolving consumer preferences. As more people treat their cats like family members and seek specialized nutrition options, this market is set to expand even further. Let's explore the current market size, factors driving growth, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the cat food industry.

Steady Market Expansion in the Cat Food Industry

The cat food market has experienced notable growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $24.87 billion in 2025 to $26.39 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This increase is largely due to factors such as rising pet ownership, expanding commercial pet food production, greater awareness of pet nutrition, and a wider variety of available products catering to diverse cat dietary needs.

Looking ahead, the cat food market is forecasted to expand robustly, reaching $34.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Driving this future growth are trends like higher demand for personalized nutrition, emphasis on sustainable sourcing of ingredients, increased use of insect-based proteins, broader adoption of e-commerce channels, and a surge in veterinary-recommended diets. Key trends include strong interest in premium and super-premium products, growing preference for functional and nutrient-enriched formulas, the rising popularity of grain-free and high-protein diets, a focus on organic and natural ingredients, and growth in online pet food sales.

Understanding Cat Food and Its Benefits

Cat food typically consists of processed grains combined with meat or canned fish and meat, designed for daily feeding. It plays an essential role in supporting a cat’s overall health, promoting good vision, and maintaining a healthy reproductive system. Providing a balanced diet is critical for ensuring longevity and well-being in domesticated cats.

Rising Pet Cat Population as a Growth Catalyst

One of the major factors propelling the cat food market is the growing number of domesticated cats worldwide. This rise in pet cat population reflects higher pet ownership rates and an increasing demand for specialized nutrition tailored to cats’ needs. Lifestyle changes, the growing appeal of companion animals, and increasing household spending on premium pet care products contribute to this trend.

For example, according to FEDIAF, the European Pet Food Industry Federation, the cat population in Europe grew from 0.1273 billion in 2022 to 0.1289 billion in 2023. This steady increase highlights a continued rise in cat ownership across European households, directly supporting the expanding demand for cat food products formulated to promote feline health and longevity.

How Different Regions Perform in the Cat Food Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cat food market, reflecting strong pet ownership and well-established pet food industries in the region. The market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth opportunities.

