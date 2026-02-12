Global Chocolate Market to Grow Significantly on Rising Snack Demand, Reaching US$ Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Chocolate Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chocolate industry has shown consistent growth over recent years, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and expanding global demand. This sector continues to adapt with new trends and innovations, making it an exciting market to watch. Below is a detailed look at the current market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and the forces driving the chocolate market forward.

Steady Expansion in the Chocolate Market Size Through 2026

The chocolate market has steadily increased its value, moving from $145.94 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $152.61 billion in 2026. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Historically, this expansion has been supported by rising global chocolate consumption, well-established confectionery manufacturing capabilities, increased disposable incomes, a growing culture of gifting, and widespread retail distribution networks.

Projected Growth and Future Potential of the Chocolate Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $184.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The factors driving this forecast include a stronger focus on ethical sourcing certifications, increased demand for low-sugar chocolate options, growth in online direct-to-consumer sales, innovative plant-based chocolate products, and premiumization trends in emerging markets. Key trends shaping the market include a rising preference for premium and artisanal chocolates, sustainable cocoa sourcing, growing popularity of dark and functional chocolates, ongoing innovation in flavors and fillings, and expanding e-commerce sales channels.

Understanding Chocolate and Its Uses

Chocolate is derived from cacao seeds that have been roasted, husked, and ground, often sweetened and flavored with ingredients like vanilla. It serves as a base for beverages, flavorings, coatings, and various confections and baked goods. Dark chocolate, in particular, is noted for health benefits such as reducing blood pressure, protecting skin from dehydration, supporting heart health, and providing other positive effects.

Rising Appeal of Chocolate Snacks as a Key Growth Driver

One of the strongest forces pushing the chocolate market forward is the growing demand for chocolate snacks. These snacks combine the rich taste of chocolate with a variety of ingredients and formats, ranging from chocolate-covered biscuits and almonds to truffles. Chocolate is used in multiple ways including coatings, fillings, layers, and flavorings, catering to diverse consumer preferences from simple treats to complex, layered delicacies. For example, in March 2024, the National Confectioners Association’s 2024 State of Treating report highlighted that U.S. confectionery sales hit $48 billion in 2023, largely influenced by inflation. The report further forecasts that U.S. confectionery sales will rise sharply, reaching $61 billion by 2028, underlining the significance of chocolate snacks in market growth.

Regional Overview of the Chocolate Market

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the global chocolate market. The comprehensive analysis also covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, giving a broad perspective on regional contributions and growth patterns.

