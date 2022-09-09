Submit Release
Unstoppable Aliyyah Koloc. Just week after EuroNASCAR she will return to French FFSA GT4 championship

Aliyyah Koloc will carry third race weekend in a row. This time talented young driver will return to the French sportscar championship FFSA GT4

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning of September is hard for all drivers from Buggyra ZM Racing team. At Lédenon circuit Aliyyah will have as a team partner her mentor David Vršecký.

18-years-old driver again shows, how versatile is. Racing „triple wrestle“ started at Silverstone in GT4 race, last weekend she sat into EuroNASCAR vehicle. And now she will return with GT4 car in France.

„We want for Aliyyah as much racing as possible. She can only improve on the track and in the middle of fights. FFSA GT4 championship offers door to door racing, where she has to watch out for back and also follow action in front of her car. It’s great racing school,“ reminded Buggyra team principal Martin Koloc.

In Most Aliyyah Koloc scored her best results in EuroNASCAR so far, that’s why she is in a very good shape. „Most was marvellous, I feel in a good form. I like racing in GT4 car so much. I have to be all time on the alert and able to avoid possible accidents. Even Lédenon is not very well-known circuit, it offers very interesting racing opportunity,“ Aliyyah said.

For her and David Vršecky it will be racing debut at circuit situated in Occitania region in south western France. But both drivers became familiar with the circuit during summer tests. In addition, drills on the simulator are already a common part of preparation for Buggyra pilots.

„For example we ran over more than 100 laps in simulator before Silverstone. It's a great thing for setting up a car, too. We can try different variants of set up and be ready for the race,“ explained two time European champion of truck racing.

Racing weekend of FFSA GT4 championship contents of two one hour races with box stop including driver change.

