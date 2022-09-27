ChinaAMC scores Hattrick for Reliable and Sustainable Asset Management Services

ChinaAMC wins three awards at World Business Outlook Annual Awards 2022. ChinaAMC serves over 195 million retail clients and 95,000 institutional clients. ChinaAMC is part of a network of investors committed to integrating ESG considerations into their investment process.

ChinaAMC wins three awards for exceptional initiatives towards achieving sustainable investments and robust financial excellence for its clients and partners.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Business Outlook, a Singapore-based online business news publishing portal has adjudged China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) with three award titles - ‘Best Asset Management Company China 2022’, ‘Best ESG Asset Management Company China 2022’ and ‘Most Reliable Asset Management Company China 2022’. ChinaAMC is one of the largest fund management firms in China with assets of over USD 268 billion (RMB 1.80 trillion) as of June 30, 2022.

ChinaAMC has been maintaining its top position in the Chinese asset management industry since its establishment in April 1998. It currently serves over 195 million retail clients and 95,000 institutional clients. It is the first full-service Chinese asset management firm signed up to United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). It is also one of the first investment managers in China for ETFs, National Social Security Fund, corporate pensions, insurance assets, as well as QDII and QFII/RQFII funds.

On the ESG front, ChinaAMC is part of a network of investors committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment process and ownership practices. The firm has deployed a dedicated team to generate ESG reports based on the in-house ESG framework for specific industries.

Congratulating ChinaAMC, Kevin Thomas, Assistant Editor of World Business Outlook said, “The entire evaluation team was completely convinced that ChinaAMC truly deserves the three titles for their consistent performance and dedication in the asset management sector. Their business and ESG initiatives are worthy of global recognition and we are delighted to honour the three titles to ChinaAMC. Our conclusions were based on its recent business with the Canadian asset manager IGM Financial and its integration of machine learning solutions from Boosted.ai.”

Acknowledging the awards from World Business Outlook, Li Yimei, CEO of China Asset Management Company said, “ChinaAMC has always been the pioneers in the Chinese asset management industry. Our strong team of analysts and investment professionals is managing assets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. ChinaAMC has become the preferred and most reliable name for our systematic macro research, securities analysis, rigorous risk management and dedicated ESG integration process.”

About China Asset Management Company

China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) is a 1998 established asset management company headquartered in Beijing. Its three subsidiaries are China Asset Management Company (Hong Kong), China Capital Management Company, and China Wealth Management Company. ChinaAMC provides a full range of services to retail and institutional investors home and abroad, covering equity, fixed income, money markets, and such others.

https://en.chinaamc.com/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/