SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Nationally Recognized Securities Class Action and Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Nationally Recognized Securities Class Action and Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

logo

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Paraquat Lawyer Timothy L. Miles of Nashville Named a 2021 Elite Lawyer

Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

A Ntionally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney

Timothy L. Miles,

Class action lawsuit charges Sema4 and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR; SMFRW)

Sema4 Shareholders Are Urged to Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR; SMFRW) who suffered losses in Sema4 stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sema4 class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Sema4 securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Sema4 class action lawsuit – captioned Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., No. 22-cv-01131 (D. Conn.) – charges Sema4 and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered losses in Sema44 stock or would like additional information, visit us here.

Allegations in the Sema4 Fix Class Action Lawsuit

The Sema4 class action lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third-party payors; (ii) Sema4 was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; and (iii) thus, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected.

On August 15, 2022, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Sema4’s founder, defendant Eric Schadt, was stepping down from his roles as President and Chief Research & Development Officer. Sema4 also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. During the related conference call, Sema4 further revealed that it had “reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods,” in connection with negotiations with “one of [Sema4’s] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022.” On this news, Sema4’s stock price fell by more than 33%, damaging investors who suffered losses in Sema4 stock .

Sema4 Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased Sema4 securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc.
CARVANA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against Carvana Co.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc.
View All Stories From This Author