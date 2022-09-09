SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp.
Timothy L. Miles,
Class action lawsuit charges Sema4 and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR; SMFRW)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR; SMFRW) who suffered losses in Sema4 stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Sema4 class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Sema4 securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Sema4 class action lawsuit – captioned Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., No. 22-cv-01131 (D. Conn.) – charges Sema4 and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
— Timothy L. Miles
If you suffered losses in Sema44 stock or would like additional information, visit us here.
Allegations in the Sema4 Fix Class Action Lawsuit
The Sema4 class action lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third-party payors; (ii) Sema4 was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; and (iii) thus, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected.
On August 15, 2022, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Sema4’s founder, defendant Eric Schadt, was stepping down from his roles as President and Chief Research & Development Officer. Sema4 also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. During the related conference call, Sema4 further revealed that it had “reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods,” in connection with negotiations with “one of [Sema4’s] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022.” On this news, Sema4’s stock price fell by more than 33%, damaging investors who suffered losses in Sema4 stock .
Sema4 Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Sema4 securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).
Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
