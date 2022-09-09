European Photography Awards Announces Its’ First Ever Photographers And Category Winners of the Year

2022 European Photography Awards Full Winners Revealed 2022 European Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year: Mentawei: Keepers of the forest by Jatenipat Ketpradit (Thailand) 2022 European Photography Awards Amateur Photography of the Year: Night of Europe by Antonio Denti (Italy)

The 2022 European Photography Awards closes the curtains with a favourable outcome, and the grand winners are revealed to acknowledge their accomplishments.

BERLIN, BE, GERMANY , September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 European Photography Awards closes the curtains with a most favourable outcome, and the grand winners are officially revealed to acknowledge their accomplishments. Honouring and recognising exclusivity, as well as personalised masterpieces on a universal scale, the award is proud to have comprehended diverse photographical genres all over the world, elevating their skills to the fullest.

Even with its’ freshly developed establishment, the award has received nominations exceeding 50 nations competing for the highest recognition, with submissions all the way from United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Spain, Singapore, Portugal, Italy, France, Netherlands, Finland, Australia, and so forth. In this single season, there were more than 2,800 entries received, while exceptional images strided towards glory.

2022 European Photographers of the Year

All entries are thoroughly evaluated based on their respective criterias under strict impressions, and with that the surfacing of the best amongst hundreds of entries. As such, the 2022 European Photography Awards unfolds the Professional Photographer of the Year: Mentawei: Keepers of the forest by Jatenipat Ketpradit (Thailand) and presents a cash prize of €3,000; the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year: Night of Europe by Antonio Denti (Italy) with a cash prize of €2,000.

2022 Category Winners for the Year

Taking up the honours of the best image submitted in all separate categories, these photographers have proven their images to uplift benchmarks, setting them apart as the Category Winners of the Year. Those who bear the titles are divided into professionals and amateur/student levels to level the competition, and each winner is rightfully awarded with €100 of cash prizes to celebrate their achievements:

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. France Photography – i Bagnanti di Senigallia by Robin Yong (Australia)

2. Italy Photography – Glory of Rome by Jatenipat Ketpradit (Thailand)

3. Germany Photography – Fire and Ice by Lena Buhla (Germany)

4. Commercial Photography – The Duchess by Marc Le Cornu (Jersey)

5. Architecture Photography – Amsterdam by night by Mark Peterson (Australia)

6. Editorial Photography – The absurdity of war by Diego Fedele (Australia)

7. Fine Art Photography – Flying High by Michael Föls (Austria)

8. Nature Photography – The golden whale by Andrea Izzotti (Italy)

9. People Photography – Reign of the Eagle Hunter by Jatenipat Ketpradit (Thailand)

10. Black & White Photography – Kecak Dancing – The Ramayana Monkey Chant by Robin Yong (Australia)

11. Special Category – Dystopia by Dawid Galinski (Iceland)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Italy Photography – Details of Duomo by Daryl Nicole Campbell (United States)

2. Germany Photography – The Gladiator by Vivien Schust (Germany)

3. Architecture Photography – Metropolis by Stephan Obermueller (Germany)

4. Editorial Photography – Night of Europe by Antonio Denti (Italy)

5. Fine Art Photography – Chestnut Season by Tailai Obrien (Australia)

6. Nature Photography – Volcano Night by Jürgen Büchel (Liechtenstein)

7. People Photography – Cops & Robbers by Santiago Martinez de Septien (Spain)

8. Black & White Photography – Ukrainian Crisis by Ludmila Ketslakh (United States)

9. Special Category – The Dark Room by Petri Damstén (Finland)

“With exciting directions of specified country additions for different photography styles, it is definitely a sight for me to see the industry soar to greater heights,” expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA). “In the expansive world of photography, it is my greatest pleasure in discovering that we have attracted some, if not all of the best devotees of enchanting imageries with endorsement from our prestigious juries.”

Grand Jury Panel

This time, the esteemed members of the international jury panel further facilitated their viewpoints on expansive evaluations, ensuring that strict standards are imposed to respond towards the enormous efforts of all entrants. Delivering a promising verdict, a few of these prestigious individuals include Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Derek Galon (Dominica), Rémi Masson (France), Gigi Chung (United States), Dawid Galinski (Iceland), Lillian Liu (Canada), Jai Thakur (India), Elena Paraskeva (Cyprus), Viral Padiya (India), Amyn Nasser (Canada) , and other dedicated jurors.

“Throughout the commencement of the European Photography Awards, our platform has been plenty successful in the representation of astounding images that progresses between international grounds, changing the world in the name of photography,” proclaimed Thomas. “With creativity befitting that of a camera enthusiast, anyone can be next in line to acquire the grand titles in the coming seasons of the awards, as we bear witness to more thrilling works of art that surpass those that came before them.”

Kindly visit the European Photography Awards’ official website: https://europeanphotoawards.com/ to view the complete list of proud winners.

Excluding the European Photography Awards, its’ sister award, the New York Photography Awards is now open to accepting entries, further offering a distinguished platform for photographers worldwide in displaying exemplary qualifications among the industry.

About European Photography Awards

The European Photography Awards encompasses international photographers who seek the path of photographic furtherance, while spearheading the standards of diversity. With IAA overseeing the progress from start to finish, the awards program embodies artistic attributes of all photographers who have prepared enkindling stories across categories of Germany Photography, France Photography, Italy Photography, Switzerland Photography, Architecture, Black & White, Commercial, Editorial, Fine Art, Nature, People and Special Photography.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organiser of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. IAA assembled European Photography Awards to recognise impressive perceptions of both professional and amateur photographers across a global level.