Meatless Mondays At The Avenue Market in Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore-based, plant-based advocacy organizations organize Meatless Mondays At The Avenue Market on Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland.
The significance of this is huge. The doors on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the market have not been opened in 15 years. Come out and support.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, 9/12 from 1 pm - 5 pm, Baltimore Public Markets (https://baltimoremarkets.org/), City Weeds (https://cityweedsbaltimore.com), Black Veg Society (https://blackvegsociety.org), and The Land of Kush present "Meatless Mondays at the Avenue Market" in a community effort to relaunch the market. Meatless Monday is a global movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diet for their health and the health of the planet. The campaign was started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future.
— Dominic Nell
City Weeds founder, Dominic "Farmer" Nell expresses the significance of the "Meatless Monday at The Avenue" series in this live broadcast interview.
Karim Amin expressed, "This is key for the reinvigoration and the renaissance of Baltimore. We, at the Baltimore Public Markets, are looking at putting in the financial investment that we received from the federal government, over $2 million dollars to reinvest into the market for its redevelopment towards the end of this year. But, this is a part of the reinvestment and reinvigoration so come out and support Meatless Mondays. Get some cool vegan drinks. Get some great food. And, enjoy some great entertainment."
Due to the recent "Boil Water Advisory" for the impacted Baltimore City area, the Avenue Market will be closed to the public until further direction is received from the City of Baltimore. The Meatless Monday festivities will take place outside of the market and offer live DJ entertainment, food samples including carrot dogs and live kale, cooking demos, educational literature, giveaways, and more. Meatless vendors are encouraged to participate. Donations of clean spring water are being requested to distribute to residents in the community.
Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://blackvegsociety.betterworld.org/events/meatless-monday-avenue-market. For questions, call 443-343-2834 or email blackvegofmd@gmail.com.
