EVERLINE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DBTS, EXPANDING ITS CALIFORNIA OPERATIONS

The DBTS team has a stellar reputation for safe, reliable, and quality operations. Our teams can provide seamless compliance solutions for customers facing an ever-evolving regulatory environment.”
— Louis Krannich, President Everline
HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLine, a leading provider of technical services for energy operators, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the compliance business unit of Dick Brown’s Technical Services (“DBTS”), a California-based compliance maintenance service provider that has been in operation for over 30 years.

The acquisition of DBTS expands EverLine’s capabilities to serve its existing California customers by enabling EverLine to bundle compliance program management and execution under one service offering. The combined business unit will drive quality and efficiency for energy operators that are seeking specialized advisory services or a fully outsourced compliance department.

Louis Krannich, President of EverLine, added, “Richard Tucker and his team have a stellar reputation for safe, reliable, and quality operations. Together, our teams can provide seamless compliance solutions for customers facing an ever-evolving regulatory environment.”

Richard Tucker, President of DBTS, added, “We are excited to join EverLine, with our mission to continue providing high-quality pipeline management while also offering customers the broader EverLine service platform.”

Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

About EverLine

EverLine is a unique technical services platform for energy operators that offers integrated compliance, remote operation, and security solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Denver, Bakersfield, and El Paso, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and securely. EverLine is a portfolio company of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com

About DBTS

Dick Brown’s Technical Service (DBTS) was established in 1984 in Rio Vista, California. Over the past 30 years, DBTS has been providing high-quality oil and natural gas pipeline services to many of the top profile Oil Companies, Power Generation Plants, and Water Districts throughout the state of California.

