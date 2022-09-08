Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces August Sales—Including the Sale of 322 Lark Lane near San Francisco, California

222 Cleft Road | Mill Neck, New York 322 Lark Lane | Near San Francisco, California 11944 Kestrel Road in Running Y Ranch Resort | Southern Oregon 151 Fort Pitt Boulevard Unit 1901 | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 106 Sisterdale Road | Boerne, Texas

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured sold properties include 222 Cleft Road in cooperation with buyer’s agent Kimberly Bancroft of Daniel Gale Sotheby's, an immaculate Tudor manor once owned by the Rockefellers; 322 Lark Lane in cooperation with buyer’s agent Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty, a turnkey private estate sitting on ten acres; 11944 Kestrel Road in Running Y Ranch in cooperation with buyer’s agent Trudy Godsey of Summers Cook & Co, a custom-home that boasts endless amenities and outdoor recreation; 151 Fort Pitt Boulevard Unit 1901, a luxurious penthouse with views of the river and downtown Pittsburgh; 106 Sisterdale Road in cooperation with buyer’s agent X of XX, a Modern ranch home & commercial facility offer ultimate possibilities for a live/work compound, equestrian haven, showroom, or more; and 611 Washington Street #2109, enjoy some of San Francisco’s best views from the expansive terrace on the 21st floor.

August sales include:

222 Cleft Road in Mill Neck, New York | In cooperation with Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors, 54 days of exposure resulted in 40,990+ website/page views, 1,261 prospects, and 37 showings.

Historic Laurel Hill is a majestic Tudor mansion once owned by the Rockefellers. The property is complete with three additional structures, magnificent gardens, a pool, and tennis court. VP of Business Development, Paulina Kimbel, notes that we are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase a piece of history.” The main house, a true Tudor manor, has stood the test of time with its brick facade at the end of a winding drive and cobblestone motor court. The interior is every bit as breathtaking, with French doors that lead to a reception vestibule to greet visitors and guests.

322 Lark Lane near San Francisco, California | In cooperation with Dana Green of Compass California, 40 days of exposure resulted in 37,270+ website/page views, 965 prospects, 36 showings, and 10 bidders.

322 Lark Lane is a self-sufficient, private offering featuring a main house, carriage house, and tennis house. 322 Lark Lane offers the perfect balance between grand-scale entertaining spaces and casual living areas. Inside lie private bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, multiple executive office spaces, nine fireplaces, and hardwood floors throughout.

11944 Kestrel Road in Running Y Ranch Resort in Southern Oregon | In cooperation with Candice Sonerholm of Fisher Nicholson Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 21,050+ website/page views, 960 prospects, 59 showings, and 4 bidders.

This estate was meticulously designed by the University of Oregon School of Architecture’s former Dean, who specialized in maximizing natural light. This talent shines in every corner of the 9,000± square foot home, bathing its fine finishes in the soft glow of the Oregon sky.

151 Fort Pitt Boulevard Unit 1901 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | In cooperation with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, 41 days of exposure resulted in 16,680+ website/page views, 869 prospects, 33 showings, and 4 bidders.

This two-story residence offers plenty of entertaining space amidst a spectacular backdrop of bridges, downtown lights, and the rolling hills of an iconic Gilded Age city. A neutral palette and walls of glass highlight both the views and the understated elegance of the interior finishes.

106 Sisterdale Road in Boerne, Texas | In cooperation with Travis Roberson of TR Real Co., 41 days of exposure resulted in 25,495 website/page views, 846 prospects, 30 showings, and 8 bidders.

A Modern ranch home & commercial facility offer ultimate possibilities for a live/work compound, equestrian haven, showroom, or more—just 1 mile from Downtown Boerne.

611 Washington Street #2109 in San Francisco, California | In cooperation with Daria Saraf of Sotheby's International Realty, 14 days of exposure resulted in 8,020+ website/page views, 313 prospects, 7 showings, and 1 bidder.

In the heart of historic San Francisco, enjoy some of the city's best southwestern views, including Nob Hill, Russian Hill, and the Financial District. The 21st floor is one of only two in this iconic Post-Brutalist building with private access to the heated rooftop pool.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ final Global Sale of the year will be held in December. A very limited number of consignments are now being accepted. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 212.984.3890 or visit GlobalAuctionCollection.com.

