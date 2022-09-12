Ingalls to Showcase Viewpoint™ at Defense TechConnect Summit and Expo
Revolutionary, Patented Cybersecurity Data Visualization Tool on Display After Selection for Pitch Day to Leaders in Military, Government, and Industry.
Ingalls Information Security, a cybersecurity risk management company, will showcase Viewpoint™, a cybersecurity data visualization tool at the Defense TechConnect Summit and Expo in National Harbor, MD, from Sept. 27-29, 2022. Viewpoint was selected for exhibition and a 5 minute pitch opportunity to present in front of leaders in military, government, and industry.
— Jason Ingalls, Founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security.
Awarded a patent in 2021, Viewpoint™ is a technology that allows humans to interact with data using mixed reality interfaces and consume vast amounts of data compared to today’s inefficient, spreadsheet-based solutions. This innovative software gives security professionals valuable capabilities including:
- Instant visualization of massive amounts of cybersecurity data
- Ability to gain meaningful context about threats and anomalies to investigate
- Actionable insights that directly support decision-making
- Rapid situational awareness that’s not possible in other data presentation systems
“We are excited about the opportunity to demonstrate the revolutionary capabilities that Viewpoint™ offers for cybersecurity analysts, educators, and decision makers,” says Jason Ingalls, Founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security.
Entering its 10th year, the annual Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit brings together defense, private industry, federal agency, and academic leadership to accelerate state-of-the-art technology solutions for the military and national security. This year’s key focus areas include but are not limited to energy, climate, cyber, biodefense, space, advanced manufacturing, medical, and 5G.
ABOUT INGALLS
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
Kim Buckley
Ingalls Information Security
kim.buckley@iinfosec.com
Viewpoint™, a 3D Cybersecurity Data Visualization Tool