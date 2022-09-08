Exclusive Colorado Sporting Compound with 153 Acres to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Ultimate luxury sporting compound in northwest Colorado Custom structures plus a luxury barn-dominium style home 1± mile of river frontage on Colorado’s esteemed White River Luxury barn-dominium style home Gold-medal fly fishing & big game hunting paradise

In cooperation with Daniel Carter of Mirr Ranch Group LLC, 66 Ranch - will auction with No Reserve in October via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Colorado’s most exclusive sporting ranches today, 66 Ranch, raises the bar of ultimate luxury sporting compounds with four seasons of incredible outdoor recreation right out your doorstep. This private ranch located in Meeker, Colorado will auction in October via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Currently listed for $8.475 million, the property will sell with No Reserve in cooperation with listing agent Daniel Carter of Mirr Ranch Group LLC.

Bidding will be available from 12-17 October on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“66 Ranch is a turn-key sporting ranch in a top notch region of the West, and combined with its affiliation with the exclusive Elk Creek Ranch offers a winning combination to a buyer that seeks unprecedented recreational access while also having the ultimate privacy of their own property.” - Daniel Carter

66 Ranch is located just seven miles from the town of Meeker, Colorado and six miles from a private jet accessible airport. Elk Creek Ranch is located another 10 road miles southeast from 66 Ranch. 66 Ranch and Elk Creek Ranch are positioned in an unspoiled region of northwestern Colorado and located near the quaint rural town of Meeker, 50 miles from Rifle, and 75 miles to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Elk Creek Ranch is nestled along the banks of White River outside of Meeker, Colorado. This one-of-a-kind sporting community is exclusive to only 67 owner-members who relish some of the American West’s truly premier fly-fishing and hunting. A revolutionary model of ownership allows members all the benefits and none of the burdens of managing a 15,000-acre legacy ranch. Over thirty miles of gold-medal quality fly-fishing await along White River and Elk Creek. White River flows almost entirely through private ranch land, creating a secluded, serene environment and incredible habitat that has proven its value again and again in the quantity and quality of game found within it. Members enjoy a year-round paradise here, readily accessible in all seasons with incomparable diversity in recreation. Elk Creek Ranch’s unique luxury amenities, including gorgeous accommodations for guests, are only 10 miles upstream from your front door. Vail, Steamboat Springs, and Aspen are each within two hours by car, offering unique resort-town amenities. The gorgeous town of Meeker is only a stone’s throw away, with a well-managed airport suitable for most private aircraft at the ready.

Set against pristine waters and staggering mountainscapes, 66 Ranch offers the ultimate in luxury sporting compounds. Colorado’s scenic White River Valley offers four seasons of incredible outdoor recreation right on your doorstep. The ranch covers 153± acres as picturesque as they are private. With one-plus mile of river frontage along both banks of the White River featuring countless side channels, deep runs and pools, and a four-acre still-water pond, 66 Ranch is paradise for gold-medal fly-fishing. At the heart of the estate, a luxury five-bedroom barn-dominium provides a world-class home base that stays true to the spirit of the ranch surroundings. Soaring ceilings find a perfect accent in rough-hewn stone walls and rustic exposed beams. Every window frames the breathtaking natural panorama stretching towards the horizon. A complete package of custom structures ensure every amenity is accounted for, from the river camp to the party barn and the ranch shop. 66 Ranch is a unique standalone property that also enjoys extended recreational resources and luxury amenities through its affiliation with Elk Creek Ranch, known as the finest private fishing and hunting club in the Western US.

At the heart of the 7,000-square-foot estate, a luxury five-bedroom barn-dominium provides a world-class home base that stays true to the spirit of the ranch surroundings that sits on 153 acres. Soaring ceilings find a perfect accent in rough-hewn stone walls and rustic exposed beams. Every window frames the breathtaking natural panorama stretching towards the horizon.

A complete package of custom structures ensure every amenity is accounted for, from the river camp to the party barn and the ranch shop. 66 Ranch is a unique standalone property that also enjoys extended recreational resources and luxury amenities through its affiliation with Elk Creek Ranch, known as the finest private fishing and hunting club in the Western US.

66 Ranch - 5616 County Road 8 is available for showings daily 1-4pm and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

