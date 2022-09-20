Cape Cod Wedding Officiant Now Offers Vow Writing for Couples Around the US
Professional vow and wedding speech writer Jill Meyer of Write Weddings.
Jill Meyers of Write Weddings offers help with personalized vows and wedding reception speechesHARWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Cod ceremony officiant Jill Meyers, owner of Write Weddings, now offers professional wedding vow writing for couples all around the country. As more brides and grooms look for ways to make their ceremonies personalized and unique, there’s a strong trend in hiring the services of a professional writer.
“Couples want things that are special, meaningful and set their ceremony apart,” explains Meyers. “These days weddings are more intimate and personal vows reflect that trend.”
As a professional wedding vow writer, Meyers starts with an online questionnaire designed to get to the essence of what her clients want to convey. The answers are broken into an outline with sections like “how we met,” “what I love about you,” “how you have changed me,” and personal pledges. “But while I have a structure, every vow is written from scratch,” says Meyers.
The wedding officiant also uses the answers to develop an authentic writing style. “It has to sound like you wrote it,” she emphasizes. Once the vows are drafted, a copy is emailed for client review and edits. Turnaround time averages about a week, depending on how quickly the client responds.
Meyers first started her new service by offering vow writing to her ceremony clients. She found that while couples have a strong desire to create their own wedding vows, they have trouble expressing their sentiments. “It’s a big challenge to put yourself out there and speak so personally,” says Meyers. Another obstacle is condensing all those feelings into two minutes. And for many people, writing doesn’t come naturally. “I’ve heard some beautiful vows couples have written, but it's not everyone's forte.” Once Meyers developed a structure for writing personalized vows, she expanded her scope to couples nationwide.
Personalized wedding vows can either be spoken by the bride/groom or by the marriage officiant. Meyers advises printing out vows in a legible typeface and comfortable size for reading and not use a cell phone. “Don’t try to memorize them,” says Meyers. “That just adds unnecessary pressure. And it’s okay to get emotional.”
In addition to writing personalized wedding vows, Meyers is also available to help out the Best Man/Maid of Honor with tailored wedding reception speeches. Jokes Meyers, “My husband’s best man gave the worst speech ever and 21 years later he’s still apologizing."
