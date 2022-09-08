Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth:
“Queen Elizabeth served with dignity and grace across her historic seventy year reign. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”
You just read:
Governor Mills Offers Condolences of Maine People Following Passing of Queen Elizabeth
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.