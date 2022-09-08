Crypto platform/Café franchise, One Immortl Wallet now opens trading on Fantom

Fantom now accessible with the One Immortl Wallet One Immortl Wallet's dex aggregator automatically finds the best price for any trade. One Immortl Logo

The rapidly expanding Café/Crypto business, One Immortl, has new wallet features that make trading across various blockchains seamless

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the sheer amount of blockchains and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) being released, keeping up with the latest and keeping track of all owned assets can be overwhelming, especially to someone new to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Platforms like the One Immortl Wallet are leading the way when it comes to keeping organized, and up to date on the newest, and most bullish blockchains.

The team at One Immortl announced the latest developments and updates to their wallet; Highlighted features include a growing dex aggregator - offering users the best price from an array of dexs - And plans to continue expanding their blockchain offerings, giving users the ability to trade assets across multiple blockchains without a hitch.

This, paired with a user-friendly interface, is why many in their token community are making the switch to the One Immortl Wallet.

As of Sept. 8, trading is available on the Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Harmony.

Tomorrow, One Immortl developers will be cutting the ribbon on their blockchain offering - Fantom.

With trading on Fantom opening for the One Immortl Wallet, users will see comparative prices from DEXs like SpritiSwap, SpookySwap, and ProtoFi.

With the expansion of the One-Immortl wallet’s dex and blockchain offerings also comes the fiat ramp.

One Immortl token is tax free, and they’re trying to pass those same savings off with their fiat on/off ramp. Buy native blockchain tokens directly from the bank, and deposit just as easily, with minimal fees.

What is One-Immortl?

A dual loyalty and fiat/crypto mobile wallet application.

Given the mounting demand for convenience, One Immortl takes advantage of the technological developments in the mobile and online space of payment and blockchain technology with the ONE app, and One Immortl Wallet.

The hybrid app unites the integrated customer loyalty program environment and rewards all buyers for living a healthy lifestyle.

The platform combines a rewards program and a blockchain payment system, bringing healthy lifestyle and sustainable brands together into an single application.

Visit www.one-immortl.com to learn more about how to start earning today.

(LEGAL NOTE: Fiat on/off ramp may not legally be authorized where you live. Please check your country’s cryptocurrency policies before using the ramp.)

