This is what it's all about—Doing ‘Business On Purpose’
Multi-author book ‘Business On Purpose’ by women’s business development consultant Danielle Mendoza tops multiple Amazon bestseller lists following release.
I poured my love for women in business into this process and we all deserve to share our stories in ways that will inspire and encourage others!”CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Women today are creating their lasting legacy by starting businesses that serve a purpose.”
And international bestselling author Danielle Mendoza is lifting these women up in her new multi-author book series, “Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!”.
Released in September 2022, Volume 1 showcases short stories of real women around the world who are using their gifts and talents to inspire and serve others. The book quickly shot to international bestseller status, topping the Amazon charts in the USA, the UK, and Australia.
“Being able to guide these women through the journey of becoming published, bestselling authors has been so rewarding,” said Mendoza when asked about the book’s success. “I believe women in business can change the world. They come to the table with a purpose that goes beyond money-making.”
After facing a curable skin cancer and discovering her own purpose of guiding women through creating an intentional legacy by sharing their gifts and talents with the world, Mendoza is helping women bring their big ideas to life.
And in the growing world of multi-author books, her expertise shines in the overall caliber of the final product.
“This book represents the women featured within it, and it has to meet the standard they’re promising in their businesses,” said Mendoza. “From the quality of the writing and storytelling to the cover design, the book is intended to speak to the elevated experiences these women offer as they serve the world.”
"Business On Purpose" gives women in business the chance to authentically connect with readers as they dip their toes into what it’s like to become published authors. Recognizing that we all have a story worth telling, Mendoza provides the featured authors with an easy process for choosing and developing their stories, offers guidance as they write, and assembles a finished product that readers can’t wait to get their hands on.
Mendoza believes there are women around the world who are letting their unique potential go to waste because they don’t know where to begin when it comes to publishing their stories.
All profits from the Kindle version of "Business On Purpose" will be donated to Operation Underground Railroad to help end the trafficking of women and children. All donations made to O.U.R. go directly to supporting rescues, law enforcement, survivors, and so much more.
About Danielle Mendoza
Danielle Mendoza is a Christian wife, mom, podcast host, international bestselling author, publisher, and business development consultant nominated for Best Business Consultant in the 2022 Babecrafted Awards. Brilliant and driven women work with her to confidently create their unique legacy by sharing their genius through books and podcasts.
When she's not bringing big ideas to life, you can find Danielle hanging with her two kids & cats, doing yoga or Pilates, traveling with her husband, or trying a new restaurant with friends.
