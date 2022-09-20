WINNIE STACKZ & HAIR QUEEN LA PRESENTS COUTURE FIGHTING CANCER 2ND ANNUAL FASHION SHOW BENEFITING CANCER SURVIVORS
Winnie Stackz & Charisse Mills attending Couture Fighting Cancer 1st Annual Fashion Show : Shot by: Itsbeephotoz
Couture Fighting Cancer 2nd Annual Fashion Show Benefiting Cancer Survivor’s
Together, we are helping to make a positive and lasting difference in the lives of so many we know who have lost their lives to cancer and who have beat cancer.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by : Adrian Strong / D.Good Publicity
— Winnie Stackz
Winnie Stackz and Hair Queen LA has teamed up to present Couture Fighting Cancer 2nd Annual Fashion Show benefiting cancer patients held on September 24, 2022 at (MainRo LA) the hottest club-restaurants in Hollywood. Voted #1 by Forbes Magazine and is a cosmic experience with extravagant high-level dining, state of the art lighting, and live musical performances!
In honor of Cancer survivors this high-in couture fashion show will showcase pieces from the lastest collections of Iconic Hip Hop/ Urban Wear Designer Karl Kani, Vlora Mustafa - international designer for beyonce and one of the hottest couture fashion designers in the world specializing in Haute Couture which will be showing for the first time in the states. Artine - designer for the stars specializes in couture and many more.
This event will include a celebrity-filled red carpet featuring international designers, a host of celebrities, influencers and industry executives coming together for this extravagant evening. All the designers in this show have a specialty in fabulous fashion. They have been working on there renditions of Couture for the past 4 months and Couture Fighting Cancer is finally ready to unleash the latest trends in FASHION right in the heart of Legendary Hollywood Blvd.
Winnie Stackz is the very definition of fashion. His dynamic and charismatic personality has reflected in his staggering hand crafted work. Though he himself is a 11 year cancer survivor, he never missed a beat in the industry and continues to emerge with elegant work. Having style is the ability to say who you are without having to speak. His work has brought him to his 2nd Annual Fashion show which will feature renowned designer Karl Kani. Stackz is partnering with Hair Queen LA, with the proceeds benefiting cancer patients. Winnie's triumph in the face of many trials and tribulations has served as a catalyst for even greater achievements. Stackz is inspired by the love and support of his parents.
This year's show will feature appearances by: Sweetie, Mario, Lamar Odom, Destiny Odom, Miss Dubai Megan Pormer, Yasmine, Natalie Nun, Lemuel Plummer, Sereyah, Tokyostylez, Seven, DJ Cedric and many more special celebrity guest! Winnie's mission and sole purpose is to inspire people who, like himself, have triumphed over the deadly disease of cancer. In his own phenomenal words, he says, "We are here for a fabulous cause" and encourages us to be steadfast, showing the world that everything is possible if you believe it to be so! The Charismatic Winnie knows that with this kind of faith he can make good things happen. Join us as we honor and recognize cancer patients, survivors and legends who have passed away after losing their battles with cancer including: Chadwick Boseman, Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and the Iconic Bob Marley.
We are so grateful for the support of our corporate partners HairQueen LA, American Cancer Society, Zeus Network, & last not least Dream Los Angeles HollyWood who are committed to strengthening families and building stronger, healthier, and safer communities. Together, we are helping to make a positive and lasting difference in the lives of so many we know who have lost their lives to cancer and who have beat cancer. We thank you so much.
Last charity fashion show went viral on bad boys club #1 show on zeus network ! One of the most viral tv shows this year. As Executive Producer and Creative Director Winnie Stackz, Destiny Good of D.Good Publicity and the entire Couture Fighting Cancer crew we will continue to fulfill our mission of supporting our community when they seek sustainable energy booking services from cosmetics, fashion, hair & entertainment from around the world and together we say “We Are Strong Together Not Divided” !
DATE :: September 24, 2022
MEDIA CHECK-IN :: 4pm
PINK CARPET:: 5pm-6pm (Strictly Secured)
FASHION SHOW :: 6pm-7pm
DINNER :: 7pm-8pm
AFTER PARTY / PERFORMANCE :: 9pm
VENUE :: MainRo LA
Must RSVP for pink carpet only confirmed talent and media will be approved for entrance!
For Media RSVP contact Destiny Good at dgoodpublicity@gmail.com
For Talent RSVP contact Stackz of Style at Stackzofstylefashionweek@gmail.com
