Live Sketch Artist and Author Sarah Nisbett Draws Wedding Memories in the Moment
Live sketch artistry provides illustrated love stories and unique wedding entertainment
I'm looking for those moments that speak to something greater. My artwork is embedded in the energy and reality of that moment.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photography is a traditionally timeless way of documenting weddings. But with their ever-increasing personalization, couples are adding other artistic approaches to make memories and provide guests with unique wedding entertainment. With just a few lines inspired by what’s happening in real-time, wedding illustrator Sarah Nisbett of Drawn on Your Day (https://www.drawnonyourday.com/) creates works of art that are minimalist in style but strong in emotion.
— Sarah Nisbett, Drawn on Your Day
The former opera singer honed her passion for “doodling” on New York City’s subways, sketching her fellow passengers as a way to pass the time. She shared her line art with both her subjects as well as on Instagram. Over a 10-year period, the self-taught artist captured the essence of over 6,000 subjects and even wrote a book on live sketch artistry titled "Drawn on the Way".
An opportunity to create live sketches for Elle magazine gave Sarah the inspiration to turn her belief that “everybody is worthy of being seen” into a business of creating live portraits at events. But it was a camera-shy groom that sparked her passion for documenting weddings. “It was a little wedding in a Brooklyn restaurant and super cute,” recalls Sarah. “I loved looking for the stories and being a fly on the wall. The challenge was putting so much emotion in such short moments. But after I finished with the first set of illustrations, the couple loved them - and so did I.”
Unlike a photographer or even a wedding painter who faithfully recreates the day, Sarah’s skills lie in finding the precious emotional details that make up the big picture. As a live wedding sketch artist, Sarah tells a story within the constraints of the moment. She remembers one particularly touching first dance. “They were out there with their baby. I paid attention to their emotions in just a few lines, the baby, mom, and dad - all connected with one line.”
Sarah focuses on the couple when they are the center of attention. She includes renderings of walking down the aisle and exchanging rings, turning vows into works of art. But she also looks for other heartwarming scenes. Sarah relies on her open-minded curiosity, like capturing a dad sharing chicken nuggets with the bride’s nephews in their tuxedos. “Weddings are all about family, chicken nuggets, and candlesticks,” chuckles the artist. “Those are the moments I want to capture - those little stories are powerful. When the couple sees them, they see that too. I trust myself to know what’s meaningful.”
After the wedding, Sarah spends time cleaning up her illustrations and adding pops of color. Each set of sketches is beautifully boxed and contains a letter from the artist giving a guide to the stories she saw. “One wedding I sketched was at a wine bar, so there was a wine bottle in every scene. Another wedding was so cozy and gracious. Their tablescape had tons of glasses and candlelight, it was so welcoming and warm. It reflected the whole event. I incorporate those details into the illustrations, building a theme - this is what I saw.”
By working in real-time, Sarah provides a mini gallery of live wedding illustrations as part of the reception entertainment. “People who have seen me working enjoy how it’s all made in the moment. Couples say their guests enjoy viewing the work.” And once the dance floor opens, Sarah turns her attention to portraits for the guests, adding interactive wedding entertainment.
Her training on the subway definitely pays off. In just 10 minutes, while engaging subjects in conversation, Sarah can sketch and nicely package her line art portraits for guests to take home as unique wedding keepsakes. “It’s social and entertaining. People like hanging out with me and chatting with their friends. Once it gets started, there’s always a line.” She is typically at an event for six hours, including an hour before the wedding to sketch “static'' images like the cake and room decor.
Sarah is available for weddings in the New York City metropolitan area, her hometown of Ann Arbor, MI, and destination weddings.
